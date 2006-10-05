2006

Stormbreaker

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Family

Release Date

October 5th, 2006

Studio

Isle of Man Film

Alex Rider thinks he is a normal school boy, until his uncle is killed. He discovers that his uncle was actually spy on a mission, when he was killed. Alex is recruited by Alan Blunt to continue the mission. He is sent to Cornwall to investigate a new computer system, which Darrius Sayle has created. He plans to give the new computer systems to every school in the country, but Mr. Blunt has other ideas and Alex must find out what it is.

Cast

Alex PettyferAlex Rider
Sarah BolgerSabina Pleasure
Ewan McGregorIan Rider
Robbie ColtranePrime Minister
Stephen FrySmithers
Damian LewisYassen Gregorovich

