Stormbreaker

Alex Rider thinks he is a normal school boy, until his uncle is killed. He discovers that his uncle was actually spy on a mission, when he was killed. Alex is recruited by Alan Blunt to continue the mission. He is sent to Cornwall to investigate a new computer system, which Darrius Sayle has created. He plans to give the new computer systems to every school in the country, but Mr. Blunt has other ideas and Alex must find out what it is.
|Alex Pettyfer
|Alex Rider
|Sarah Bolger
|Sabina Pleasure
|Ewan McGregor
|Ian Rider
|Robbie Coltrane
|Prime Minister
|Stephen Fry
|Smithers
|Damian Lewis
|Yassen Gregorovich
