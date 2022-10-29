Not Available

The father of a Finnish family brings home a cute puppy, Stormheart. No one in the family knows anything about the dog. Little by little, the mystery of Stormheart unravels and the dog's new owners learn more about him. They find out that Stormheart's parents had served as guard dogs at the Berlin Wall. Pearl, the 7-year-old daughter of the Finnish family, takes the puppy under her wing and Stormheart, who grows up to the size of a bear, undertakes the task of removing all dangers, threats and obstacles from the path of Pearl.