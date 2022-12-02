Storming Heaven

Not Available

Exclusively made from documentary archive material, the film recounts the parabola of the youngsters who enlivened the extra-parliamentary political battles between 1967 and 1977 and who, with their passions and dreams as well as their violence and crimes, followed the idea of a revolution in an attempt to “storm the heavens.” Divided into three movements as though it were a musical score, the film expresses the feeling we have today about those years, and its choice of materials and editing mixes personal memories, history, moments for thought, and a wish for transfiguration.