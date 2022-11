Not Available

Someone spit (Flip The Frog) and the saliva turns into a tiny human who then dances on the ship deck; someone (Flip) roll up their sleeves and get a complete dance routine out of a tattoo and then the owner slaps the buttocks of the female dancer; a skunk comes out of an accordion, gets thrown in the sea and fish all jump out and run on top of the water while holding their noses! And - all of this is just in the first minute of this wild Flip The Frog cartoon from UB Iwerks.