After the breaking of mass movements in 1971., the student Ilija Baric must leave the country because of his political beliefs, and his father Luka lost a job and goes to work to Germany. After Titos death in 1980. there is a new political motion, but repression is still strong. That feels even decennial John, the brother of Ilija, who is in love with Marina, the daughter of the Head of the police and Communist Andrew.