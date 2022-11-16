Story of a City

Not Available

The film illustrates the fact that Australia's Newcastle, like its British counterpart, has developed into a large city but still retains its essential mining atmosphere. The great steel industry which feeds on its black gold is shown in full blast. But the film reaches beyond coal, steel and the activity of a great port into the lives of the people of Newcastle. It covers not only the mines and the mills but moves into the dwelling and working places and the natural beauty of their surroundings where they find their pleasures.