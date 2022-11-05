Story of a Dog

1945

We watch the life of a Coast Guard dog, from the dog's point of view, from induction to graduation and then into a jungle to hunt for an enemy sniper. To pass muster, dogs must be of a certain size, then they go through basic training, canine calisthenics, carrying and leaping, attacking and assisting escapes, self-possession under gunfire, and working with various handlers. The handlers, too, learn skills. After graduation, the dog is ready for duty in a jungle across the Pacific. The dog's keen eyesight, hearing, and sense of smell make it an ideal warrior.