Produced in 1946 for Martin, Black and Company, makers of wire rope, this film is about how steel cables came to existence through the work of ingenious minds. Ingenious minds can thrive and measure; with expert judgment and knowledge they select the best raw material available. The film describes the making of steel ropes for mining cages, excavator work, overhead tram wires, and more in the steel works and rope making premises where strands are bound together.