The little fantasy film The Story of Jewel City was made for the 1915 Panama Pacific Exposition in San Francisco. It stars two little girls otherwise unknown to cinema: Kathlyn Dempsey as the Fairy of the Portals, & Catherine Lund as the Little Soldier Fairy. The portal fairy materializes between doric columns by a pond. She flies over domes & buildings then comes to another land where a soldier fairy guards a cannon. The soldier fairy walks among the corpses of the slain, baring her sword.
