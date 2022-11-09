Not Available

The little fantasy film The Story of Jewel City was made for the 1915 Panama Pacific Exposition in San Francisco. It stars two little girls otherwise unknown to cinema: Kathlyn Dempsey as the Fairy of the Portals, & Catherine Lund as the Little Soldier Fairy. The portal fairy materializes between doric columns by a pond. She flies over domes & buildings then comes to another land where a soldier fairy guards a cannon. The soldier fairy walks among the corpses of the slain, baring her sword.