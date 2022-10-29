Story of My Death

Not Available

Casanova gets to know his new manservant, who will bear witness to his final days of life. Leaving a French château with its typical 18th century atmosphere of licentiousness, he spends his final days in impoverished, dismal northern Europe. There, his world of frivolity and high society, as well as his Enlightenment rationalism, crumble when faced with a new, violent, esoteric and romantic force represented by Dracula and his eternal power.