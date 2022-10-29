Not Available

Story of My Death

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Andergraun Films

Casanova gets to know his new manservant, who will bear witness to his final days of life. Leaving a French château with its typical 18th century atmosphere of licentiousness, he spends his final days in impoverished, dismal northern Europe. There, his world of frivolity and high society, as well as his Enlightenment rationalism, crumble when faced with a new, violent, esoteric and romantic force represented by Dracula and his eternal power.

Cast

Lluís SerratPompeu
Eliseu HuertasDràcula
Xavier PauPare
Clara VisaClar
Noelia RodenasDelfina
Montse TriolaCarmen

