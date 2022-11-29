Story of My Name

Not Available

It's the end of the summer of 2007 and a fire destroys my house days before I left to study at the university. Without photographs, without my cuddly toys and without recollections, I started a trip to the places where I grew up to rebuild that missing memory. A trip that starts in the Chilean desert and end in an island of the south. Little by little, the memory of Karin Eitel emerges, a woman arrested, tortured and interrogated on public television during the dictatorship, and to whom I owe my name. I'm looking for clues, I talk to my parents, but there is a layer of their history that I'm not allowed to go through. A secret that unites them despite being separated brings me closer to Karin Eitel’s story. In the background the image of a country that with the return of democracy was built omitting its own history.