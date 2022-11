Not Available

Deep within a remote mountain somewhere in Africa lies the fold and endless riches of the legendary King Solomon. Many have tried to find the treasure - but none have succeeded! Now, Alan Quartermaine's determined to locate the bounty, but first he must battle the wilds of Africa and the ferocious Kukuwana trive - who are intent on keeping the treasure for themselves! It's an expedition in excitement and adventure that will have your whole family on the edge of their seats!