Hiawatha is just a boy when his tribe's wise man foretells of a drought that will plague his people. As a man, Hiawatha is chosen to make a perilous journey to far- away White Mountain, where he must learn the secrets of the Great Bear in order to save his tribe from starvation. Along the way, he battles and outwits many legendary creatures of the forest, including the evil Wind Wolves who haunt the forest of night.