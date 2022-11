Not Available

Family / Sci-Fi/Fantasy - Join Mole, Ratty, Badger and of the course, the irrepressible Mr Toad in this hilarious classic tale of friendship and mischief. Mole and Ratty set out for a fun-filled day on the river, but they soon meet up with Mr Toad, whose obsession with cars only leads to big trouble! After a daring jail break, Mr Toad joins his friends in a madcap battle to regain his home, Toad Hall, against the villainous weasels.