Not Available

"Stoya: Sexy Hot" captures Digital Playground’s fresh, all natural star in 4 indescribably delectable and ultra-horny scenes. The “Sexy Hot” series explores the control and power of pure seduction. Lovely Stoya™ stars alongside Sasha Grey, Lacey & Lyndsey Love, Dana DeArmond, Annette Schwarz, and Dakoda Brookes in plays of passion with countless earth-shattering orgasms! “Stoya: Sexy Hot” features Stoya & Sasha together – a match made in Heaven. This star vehicle is a finely crafted and tasty adventure that will leave fans craving more and more of the gorgeous Stoya.