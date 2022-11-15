Stoya\'s Graphic Depictions

Not Available

Sometimes a thing needs to be said in a thousand word essay. Sometimes it needs to be said in a really expensive porno. This specific thing is in the latter category because it is a love letter to everything I adore about the adult entertainment industry. Graphic Depictions is, at its most superficial level, some hopefully decent porno. It doesn’t need context unless you want context. You could even fast forward through all the parts that don’t involve close-ups of an appendage in a hole and it should still fulfill and celebrate the most basic function of adult video: graphic depictions of sexual acts.