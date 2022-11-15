Not Available

1989. The former Captain of the Soviet Army Saidulla lives alone in a small house. His son lives in the same village but he does not associate with his father and does not permit the grandson to have contact with his grandfather. He often has a vision: he is visited by an old army friend. He looks exactly the same as he saw him alive for the last time – in the uniform and with an automat-ic gun. Once during a medical check-up Saidulla learns that he has cancer. He does not have much time left but he has to solve the most important problems: provide water-supply for the school, make it up with his son and pay a visit to his former colleague.