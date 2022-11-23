Straight 8

Not Available

Ed Sayers and Ben Gregor came up with a novel idea for making films and engaging the film community. They bought a load of old super 8 film cartridges and sent them up to various filmmakers. The challenge to each was to make a 3-minute film without any edits or post-production and not to see that film until it is shown in front of a live audience and on television. Attracting well-known directors and students alike, the project spawned quite a following as well as this short television series, showcasing about 10 of the shorts over two episodes.