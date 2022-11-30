Straight Boy

Not Available

When cute twink Andy finds himself a new flatmate, no-one could have foreseen the consequences. Strait boy Matt moves in and Andy soon catches sight of an amazing 11 inches of juicy cock hiding in his jeans. But for ladies only! Our blond boy can't resist telling his mates about it. Ricky, a cum hungry young lad who can't keep his dick in his pants, makes it his mission to find out just how straight Matt really is, Fresh from a threesome, he's fired up and won't stop until he has tasted straight cock. Unlike Ricky, Andy doesn't know where he stands and what his chances are with his new-found friend. With sexy Shane chasing after him, Andy is struggling to decide if his crush is worth risking his close friendship with Matt or losing out on the advances of someone he can truly be happy with. Is 11' of straight dick just too tempting?