Not Available

In this emotional and passionate volume of Straight Boy Seductions, muscle hunk Nick Capra secretly meets up with longtime friend Tony Salerno to explore their sexual attraction. Meanwhile, sensitive Brendan Patrick is slyly seduced by the tough yet gorgeous Jaxton Wheeler. Nick Capra returns to seduce sexy handyman Andrew Fitch, and Brendan returns for a session with cunning psychotherapist Rodney Steele. Written and directed by Nica Noelle.