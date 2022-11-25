Straight Boys, Gay Boys 3: Going Undercover

Not Available

The third installment to this fun series is comprised of smaller shorts, each with its own story and lovely lads. In Love Me Even If You Don't, a muscular farm boy who has spent years entertaining straight boys realizes he needs something different. He zeroes in on a blond neighbor with a 10" dick to quench his love thirst. The second short features Shawn Lane and Brenden Black finding themselves in a photo session... totally turned on. The third short, starring is about a gay guy who, with the help of his girlfriend, manages to lure a boy into a hysterical web of deceit. In the fourth short, Jordan Rivers has the daunting task of researching the campus heteros and finding who of them has had sex with another man... term papers can be hell. The sixth and final short is the story of a gay snob who gets his comeuppance.