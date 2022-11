Not Available

After he thinks his straight edge friends have gone too far, young punk Brad decides to leave them behind when he meets happy-go-lucky partier Sean. He attends his first house party where he meets beautiful Maybe then all hell breaks loose. A group of masked intruders attacks the houseful of drunks and stoners making sure no one gets out alive. It's up to Brad, Sean and Maybe to save the party in this blood-soaked thrill ride from writer and director Jason Zink.