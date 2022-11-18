Not Available

Three actors table-read the unlikely correspondence between Claude Eatherly, the Air Force pilot who gave the “all clear” to bomb Hiroshima and whose failed robbery attempts landed him in prisons and psychiatric hospitals after the war; and Günther Anders, the German anti-nuclear activist who admonished Eatherly not to authorize Bob Hope Productions to make a biopic of his life and crimes. Filmed in the barracks of the decommissioned Wendover Air Force Base, the split-screen Straight Flush sends us down a tantalizing rabbit hole of historical what-ifs and might-have-beens.