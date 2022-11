Not Available

A young man takes a trip to Europe, and when he returns home he brings along the woman he fell in love with and became engaged to. However, his snooty mother finds out that she doesn't come from a "good" family and is, in fact, a clerk in a shoe store, and refuses to sanction the engagement. The young man's uncle disagrees and tries to convince the mother to accept the young girl--but then begins to realize he is developing feelings for her himself.