Not Available

Mr. T comes out fighting in Straight Line, an intense, unrelenting action thriller about the sinister mind-control plot of a power-mad man, and the immovable object that won't stop 'til he drops! Mr. T is T.S. (Too Strong) Turner, a "private investigator" called on to seek and destroy the vicious street thugs who are causing chaos all over the city's East End. These Punks are running wild - they are afraid of nothing. The Gang, called "The Future" is a radical clan who want their future all white! When he hears this, Turner sees red, and now he's out for blood! His hell-bent mission: find out who's controlling these kids, and stop them before the terrorism gets out of control! T.S. is armed and ready for a furious fight to the finish.