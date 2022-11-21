Not Available

Straight Men and the Men Who Love Them 3

  • Drama
  • Romance

An exploration of relationships and sexual attraction among straight men. This third installment of international shorts chronicles the pitfalls and pleasures of fluid sexuality in men exposing the complex, dynamic and at times volatile relationships and situations surrounding friendships and hidden attractions. Themes included in this selection explore the differences and similitudes of shared experiences as societal expectations, stereotypes, and traditional values are unexpectedly challenged as attitudes evolve.

