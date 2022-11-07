1974

Straight on Till Morning

  • Thriller

July 31st, 1974

Hammer Film Productions

Brenda moved to London to begin living those intoxicated fantasies that all young women imagine city life to offer. Soon after her arrival she begins a relationship with Peter with whom she is tremendously happy. When she becomes pregnant Peter's behaviour towards her alters as he reveals the most frightening and unpredictable side of his personality. He forces Brenda to listen to a series of recordings, exposing a past of shocking cruelty of sadistic murder.

Shane BriantPeter Clive
Katya WyethCaroline
Annie RossLiza
Tom BellJimmy Lindsay
Claire KellyMargo Thompson
Harold BerensMr. Harris

