Released in Germany in 1983 as Mitten Ins Herz, Straight Through the Heart was director Doris Dorrie's first feature. Beatte Jensen portrays an odd, quirky young girl. She inaugurates a romance with divorced middle-aged dentist Sepp Bierbichler. Both lovers are neurotic, and both seem to thrive on feeding off each other's neuroses. Director Dorrie, who'd first gained critical acceptance with her 1978 short subject The First Waltz, furthered her reputation with the highly original and perceptive Straight Through the Heart, but wouldn't achieve worldwide fame until her second feature, Men... (85).