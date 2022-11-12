Not Available

Straight Up Steve Austin is a unique interview show hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun. Guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of “Impractical Jokers” Sal Vulcano.