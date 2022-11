Not Available

A male teenager, Sheng, wakes up in a clinic with no memory of how he got there. His doctor and parents tell him that everything is fine and he will feel better soon; however, he finds that he has endured a peculiar and unknown change. He struggles to uncover the truth about his illness and resorts to reading his diary. When he finally discovers the truth, he faces a difficult choice: following his family's religious beliefs or accepting his true identity.