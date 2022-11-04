Straightlaced: How Gender's Got Us All Tied Up

Not Available

Meet 50 incredibly diverse students who take us on a powerful, intimate journey to see how popular pressures around gender and sexuality are shaping the lives of today's American teens. An uplifting and surprisingly funny film that accessibly demonstrates how gender-based expectations are deeply intertwined with homophobia, and also are impacted by race, ethnicity, and class. From girls confronting popular messages about culture and body image, to boys who are sexually active just to prove they aren't gay, Straightlaced reveals the toll that deeply held stereotypes and rigid gender policing have on all of our lives, and offers both teens and adults a way out of anxiety, fear, and violence