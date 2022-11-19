Strain Hunters Trinidad & St. Vincent Expedition

Not Available

It's hard to describe the feelings: another Strain Hunters adventure begins today, a very special one. For the first time, we are going live from the trip. Arjan and myself have been waiting for Simon to arrive from Africa, and also for Mister-X, our new brave photographer that follow us for the first time, documenting the trip with lots of images.Our local contact, Dr. Green, is waiting for us outside the airport with 2 cars, and we immediately drive away. I drive one of the jeeps, a dark-red Land Rover, while Dr. Green drives the other one. As I start driving, I force myself to quickly get used to sticking on the left side of the road and to operating the gear with my left hand. This is the way on most caribbean islands, which are ex-English colonies. Time to get high on some really strong imported weed, after all that time spent in the airplane. It tastes sweet and fruity, it reminds me of Bubba Kush; after a few minutes I am totally stoned, and loving it.