Stramilano

Not Available

"An award-winning variety firm that produced a successful song inspires or is a productive guarantor for a totally unusual work in the Italian scene, but which, if you want, confirms the link between the popular show and futurism. Corrado D'Errico (1902-1941) journalist, collaborator of Mario Camerini and then fiction director, starting to work for Il Luce, signs an impressionistic, non-narrative documentary that aligns with the frescoes of experimental cities of the 1920s. Describing, from dawn to dusk, a vital and industrious Milan and lingering just a little 'too much (hidden advertising?) On the textile industries and related induced then at the beginning: the fashion market. The work remains very careful (with overlays and contemporaneous images on the screen) in the identification of even minimal situations and gestures, applying a dynamic of futuristic flavor that, focusing on the work, never forgets the human element." - CM