Not Available

Emotionally scarred by a string of unsuccessful relationships, artist Marilyn Ross (Marie-Francoise Theodore) has her guard up when it comes to men. While she's reluctant to embark on a new romance, she also can't deny the attraction she feels upon meeting recent divorcee Rodney Porter (Christian Payton). As sparks fly and Marylin finds herself experiencing sexual bliss, she also feels conflicted about giving up her hard-won independence. Does finding the perfect man also mean relinquishing one's self-respect? STRANGE AS ANGELS attempts to address this question with plenty of entertaining attitude.