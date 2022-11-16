Strange Birds

Not Available

The allegorical story of two humanized birds - father and son, who usually walk the earth and fly only in case of danger. The two birds are out for a leisurely stroll, playing music together and taking selfies until a hungry cat attempts to spoil their fun. After several unique and imaginative evasive maneuvers, the birds pelt the cat with apple bombs. The film is one of the jewels of the cartoon: the Czech tradition, Disney anthropomorphism and innovative pre-electronic music score.