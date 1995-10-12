Strange Days

Set in the year 1999 during the last days of the old millennium, the movie tells the story of Lenny Nero, an ex-cop who now deals with data-discs containing recorded memories and emotions. One day he receives a disc which contains the memories of a murderer killing a prostitute. Lenny investigates and is pulled deeper and deeper in a whirl of blackmail, murder and rape. Will he survive and solve the case?
|Angela Bassett
|Lornette 'Mace' Mason
|Tom Sizemore
|Max Peltier
|Juliette Lewis
|Faith Justin
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Burton Steckler
|William Fichtner
|Dwayne Engelman
|Michael Wincott
|Philo Gant
