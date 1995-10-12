1995

Strange Days

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1995

Studio

Lightstorm Entertainment

Set in the year 1999 during the last days of the old millennium, the movie tells the story of Lenny Nero, an ex-cop who now deals with data-discs containing recorded memories and emotions. One day he receives a disc which contains the memories of a murderer killing a prostitute. Lenny investigates and is pulled deeper and deeper in a whirl of blackmail, murder and rape. Will he survive and solve the case?

Cast

Angela BassettLornette 'Mace' Mason
Tom SizemoreMax Peltier
Juliette LewisFaith Justin
Vincent D'OnofrioBurton Steckler
William FichtnerDwayne Engelman
Michael WincottPhilo Gant

View Full Cast >

Images