2015

Strange Magic

  • Music
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 2015

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

“Strange Magic” is a madcap fairy tale musical inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with popular songs from the past six decades used to help tell the tale of a colorful cast of goblins, elves, fairies and imps, and their hilarious misadventures sparked by the battle over a powerful potion.

Cast

Alan CummingBog King (voice)
Evan Rachel WoodMarianne (voice)
Elijah KelleySunny (voice)
Meredith Anne BullDawn (voice)
Sam PalladioRoland (voice)
Kristin ChenowethSugar Plum Fairy (voice)

Images