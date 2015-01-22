“Strange Magic” is a madcap fairy tale musical inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with popular songs from the past six decades used to help tell the tale of a colorful cast of goblins, elves, fairies and imps, and their hilarious misadventures sparked by the battle over a powerful potion.
|Alan Cumming
|Bog King (voice)
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Marianne (voice)
|Elijah Kelley
|Sunny (voice)
|Meredith Anne Bull
|Dawn (voice)
|Sam Palladio
|Roland (voice)
|Kristin Chenoweth
|Sugar Plum Fairy (voice)
