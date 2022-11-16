Not Available

Strange Rumblings in Shangri La is a mix of high performance surfing and stunning cinematography that documents our unforgettable worldwide journey in search of surfing's own holy grail. From the frigid waters of Iceland to the tropical beauty of Mozambique. From dreamy French beach breaks to exotic islands off the coast of Brazil, and into deepest Indonesia. Shot in 16mm film and created in the spirit of the classic films by Bruce Brown and Jacques Cousteau, Strange Rumblings in Shangri La will take you on an adventure you won't soon forget.