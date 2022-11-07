Strange Tales

Not Available

Aliens! Junkyard hoes! This highly varied anthology of whacked out stories, some of which have no real dialogue, pretty much all of which will leave you wondering what the hell is going on. Most have really cool music that sets the mood, some genuinely creepy moments and good atmosphere throughout. The first story, "The Visitant", features a man in a cemetery visiting his dead son's grave after he died in a car accident. He is soon tormented by visions of his son, as well as other spirits, including an axe-wielding ghoul! The second story, entitled, "Desire In A Public Dump", starts out with a man in a junkyard fixating on a paper with an attractive woman on it. The picture then disappears, and the woman is suddenly in front of him!