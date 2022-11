Not Available

Three tales taken from author Pu Songling's collection of famous classical ghost stories. Wu Qiuyue- Wang Ding falls in love with a ghost and fights with the guards of Hades to bring her back. Monk Lu Shan-A monk takes Wang Qi as pupil and teaches him the act of walking through walls. A Woman's Head- Li Sheng marries Rui niang only to discover that she is a headless ghost.