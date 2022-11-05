Strange World

During an archeological expedition in the Amazon, a group of explorers -- including a father and a son -- finds a beautiful golden statue. The party is attacked by remnants of a lost civilization, and the son is rescued by Indians. Years later, living in the city, he discovers in a magazine article photographic evidence of the golden god in the jungle. Willing to find his father, he quits his job and travels to the Amazon.
|Helmuth Schneider
|Edgar (as Alexandre Carlos)
|Angelika Hauff
|Elisa
