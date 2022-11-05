1952

Strange World

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1952

Studio

Astra Filmes

During an archeological expedition in the Amazon, a group of explorers -- including a father and a son -- finds a beautiful golden statue. The party is attacked by remnants of a lost civilization, and the son is rescued by Indians. Years later, living in the city, he discovers in a magazine article photographic evidence of the golden god in the jungle. Willing to find his father, he quits his job and travels to the Amazon.

Cast

Helmuth SchneiderEdgar (as Alexandre Carlos)
Angelika HauffElisa

