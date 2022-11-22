Not Available

Liz loves to bargain shop. When she finds a small, trendy statue to complete her and her boyfriends bedroom, the Goodwill purchase seems like a good investment. Little does she know that the statue is a cursed relic of an ancient Goddess specializing in deception. As they sleep the powers of the statue come to life causing Chris and Liz to mistake each other for a foul monster, so naturally the only option left is to try and destroy it. Will they come to their senses and figure out the statue's diabolical plan, or will they fall prey to it's power like many before them?