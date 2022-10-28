Not Available

Adapted freely from the classic novella 'The Mysterious Stranger' by Mark Twain; STRANGER revives a subculture of cinema dug up from way back in the late 1960's and early 1970's when visions of the counterculture broke out onto the big screen. Classic examples merged the Western genre with 'hippy' ideals and political satire peppered with surrealism, psychedelia and absurdity. This resulted in some of the most memorable exercises of transgressive cinema; marrying trash and high art with a Western setting. Prime examples include the notorious "El Topo" by Alejandro Jodorowsky and "Greaser's Palace" by Robert Downey. STRANGER will assault the senses, inheriting the guerilla, no-holds-barred spirit of the underground classics before it.