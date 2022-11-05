1956

Stranger At My Door

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1956

Studio

Republic Pictures

Notorious outlaw Clay Anderson and gang rob the town bank and flee in separate directions. Riding hard, Clay's horse goes lame and he is forced to pull-up at a nearby farm. He soon discovers that the place belongs to local preacher Hollis Jarret, his new wife, and a son from a previous marriage. Clay, posing as a weary traveler, tries to insinuate himself into a secure hideout, but the reverend isn't fooled. He agrees to allow Clay to remain at the farm for a few days, but his motive isn't the preservation of his family's safety. Hollis reasons that, with time, patience and a lot of faith, he can convince the outlaw to turn over a new leaf. But Clay's criminal tendencies may run deeper than the preacher had imagined

Cast

Patricia MedinaPeg Jarret
Skip HomeierClay Anderson
Louis Jean HeydtSheriff John Tatum
Howard Wright'Doc' Parks
Slim PickensBen Silas
Malcolm AtterburyRev. Hastings

