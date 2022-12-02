Stranger by Fiction

Not Available

Bonar, a filmmaker from Jakarta, goes to a hotel at Pelabuhan Ratu beach to search for his new film's inspiration. On day three, suddenly, he loses his laptop when the hotel housekeeper cleaning his room. Bonar asks the hotel staff to investigate who stole his laptop. Then, something mystic happens. It's odd that, suddenly, all people at and around the hotel only speak in Sundanese, neither in Indonesian nor in other languages. Bonar is puzzled because he cannot talk in Sundanese. Then, a mysterious woman named Lilis comes and speaks in Indonesian. She asserts about knowing the stealer's suspect. However, in one condition that Bonar needs to help Lilis for creating a film about the romance story of her grandparents.