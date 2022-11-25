Stranger In The City

Not Available

Look out for landmarks as you frequent London's steamiest and seamiest 1960s nightspots in this voyeuristic venture deep inside the Big Smoke. See what was showing at La Continentale cinema on Tottenham Court Road, slip into a seedy strip club, cut a rug to some cool jazz, and pay a virtual visit to the birthplace of British rock 'n' roll, legendary Soho music venue The 2i’s Coffee Bar. The 2i's Coffee Bar, established in 1956, was run by two Australian ex-wrestlers, Ray Hunter and Paul Lincoln (aka Doctor Death). The tiny stage downstairs was where many of the first wave of British rock 'n' rollers - including Tommy Steele, Cliff Richard and Adam Faith - gave some of their earliest shows.