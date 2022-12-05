Stranger's Arms

Not Available

Three old friends reunite over summer in their hometown on Long Island and accidentally stumble upon a story about a murder which took place in the nearby forest in 1984. They decide to take on the investigation on their own, driving Mickey's car through the suburbs trying to find the killer. Going from bar to bar, hearing the weirdest stories, they become closer and closer, until the summer reaches its end and they must face their own issues. It'll be the Summer they'll never forget but won't want to remember!