Not Available

A young man (Thomas Blitzhalter, played by upcoming actor Jordon Snelenberger) discovers an alternate universe that is ruled by a powerful witch called a Sythian. Thomas Blitzhalter, his sister, and his friends befriend allies, discover enemies, and face their demons within while discovering their true identities. The fight to save the universe of Valya could have a direct impact on the vitality of Earth as well.