Liza and Heather have known each other for a long time, but have now discovered that their feelings has turned stronger than friendship. They decide to stay the night in an abandoned house, the same house that Heather played in when she was a child. It brings memories and Heather decides to take Liza to her special place. On their way to the house a patrol car is following them on the highway, it seems suspicious. On arrival entering the house, strange things begin to happen.