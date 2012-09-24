STRANGLEHOLD: In the Shadow of the Boston Strangler

2012

In the 1960's, filmmaker Myles Jewell's grandfather, Phil DiNatale, worked relentlessly as an investigator on the case of the Boston Strangler. But despite Phil's meticulous investigative efforts, the case got caught in Boston's political cross hairs and was never officially solved. Now, fifty years later, Myles plunges headfirst into his grandfather's immense homemade detective archive to reveal never-before-seen details about the strangler investigation. Part historical film, part personal documentary, and part whodunit, Stranglehold tells the story of a beat cop turned famed detective, Phil DiNatale, and the long-lasting effect his investigative legacy had on his family for generations.